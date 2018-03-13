Free Press Journal
Aditya Narayan rash driving case: Controversial Bollywood singer granted bail

Aditya Narayan rash driving case: Controversial Bollywood singer granted bail

— By Asia News International | Mar 13, 2018 10:23 am
Mumbai: Singer Aditya Narayan was arrested by the Versova Police on Monday after he rammed into a rickshaw at Andheri’s Lokhandwala circle, in Mumbai.

By the end of the day, he was also granted bail with a fine of Rs 10,000. Both the rickshaw driver and the passenger were injured in the incident.

A case was also registered against Narayan under Sections 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life) and 279 (Rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).


