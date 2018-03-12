Aditya Narayan arrested by Versova Police for rash driving, injuring two

Singer-actor-host Aditya Narayan, son of renowned Bollywood singer Udit Narayan has landed in fresh controversy. Aditya has been arrested by the Versova Police for rash driving after his car hit an auto rickshaw. He was detained after he hit a rickshaw at Lokhandwala circle in Andheri late today in evening.

In the accident reportedly a passenger and the rickshaw driver were hurt. Adtiya has been booked under sections 279 and 338 of IPC as per CNN News 18.

This is not the first time that the Aditya was embroiled in a controversy. He was earlier caught in a brawl with an airline staff member where he threatened to ‘strip’ him. But later his father Udit Narayan came for his defense in an interview saying that, “Main itna hi kehna chahunga that since his childhood he has been a good child [boy] aur usne acha kaam kiya hai and pata nahi yeh waha pe kya aapas mein jhagda hua, discussion hua. Video mein toh woh gusse mein lag raha hai (All I want to say is that since his childhood he has been a good boy and has worked hard. I don’t know what happened there between them. He looks angry in the video).”

Now wonder what will Udit Narayan say about this accident, we he again jump for Aditya’s defense, so far the veteran singer hasn’t issued any statement.