Activist Arrests: Maharashtra CM forged alliance with Sharad Pawar, alleges lawyer

Mumbai: Lawyer Sanjeev Punalekar represented the Hindu Lawyers’ Council at a press conference on Monday shockingly accused CM Devendra Fadnavis of forging a new political alliance with Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar. Punalekar alleged the seven arrests of Sanatan Sanstha in Nalasopara case and two others in Dr Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare’s murders have been all political arrests.

This new political alliance of Bharatiya Janata Party and NCP has caused state-wide arrests. “It’s a political issue and the police also told us they are doing it at the behest of CM. BJP wants to form new alliance with the man sitting in Baramati, NCP president Sharad Pawar. He is the man behind Elgar Parishad, provoking Bhima Koregaon violence and arrests of all those arrested in Nalasopara arms case and the Dabholkar, Pansare murder cases,” said Punalekar.

He added, “Pawar has given shelter to Manohar Bhide, founder of Shiv Pratishthan and he will not be touched. This is also political, Bhide is close to CM and Pawar.” Punalekar went on to allege that arrests of the five human rights activists from across the country was a conspiracy of BJP and NCP. Punalekar in a shocking statement said Varavara Rao was not capable of the crimes attributed to him.

“This new political nexus of CM and Baramati has to do with naxal arrest, it has nothing to do with us. Varavara Rao is a respectable figure and he is not capable of the crimes he has been accused of. The common factor connecting Bhima Koregaon and Sanatan sits in Baramati. And it is obvious, primary evidence is what Justice B G Kolse Patil has not been arrested and Rao has been arrested, is evident,” said Punalekar.

Punalekar accused Fadnavis of being unfit to rule the state. “I have written a letter and taken acknowledgement saying he is a dumbo and not fit to rule. I’ve also told the CM. If we had picked up a Trishul, lynched a few for protecting cows then we would have been protected. Next time my vote is not for BJP,” claimed Punalekar.