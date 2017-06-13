Act against buildings flouting height norms near airport: Bombay HC to MCA

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court today asked the Ministry of Civil Aviation to take a serious note of the rising number of structures flouting height regulation norms near the airport in the city and initiate appropriate action.

A division bench of justices V M Kanade and M S Sonak was hearing a petition filed by activist Yashwant Shenoy seeking action against the structures violating the height regulation norms near the domestic and international terminals.

The court had earlier asked the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to tackle the issue on a war-footing and initiate action against all such structures that have become an obstacle in the flight path.

The bench was today informed by the DGCA that it has carried out year-wise surveys and for the year of 2010-11, out of 137 structures, 35 structures have flouted the height regulation norms. The court directed the DGCA to follow the due process of law and pass final orders in respect of these 35 structures.

“We find that with respect to these 35 structures, the developer or builder has violated the height norms. We direct the DGCA to forthwith take action against these structures and pass appropriate orders in accordance with the law,” the court said.

“We are satisfied with the action and steps taken by the DGCA. We direct the Ministry of Civil Aviation to also consider the issue and take appropriate action,” Justice Kanade said. The court has posted the matter for further hearing on June 15.