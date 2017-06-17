Abu Salem: Conspirator, arms distributor & riot planner of 1993 Mumbai blasts

Mumbai: The Special TADA court has upheld CBI’s contention that all six convicts, including Abu Salem, had “conspired to teach a lesson to Hindus and government as revenge for the demolition of Babri Masjid and the riots thereafter in Surat and Mumbai”.

Salem, known gangster of fugitive the Dawood Ibrahim gang, and other convicts had “wilfully and intentionally executed the crime to harm the Hindu community”, the court noted.

Special judge Justice G. A. Sanap also upheld the contention of the prosecution that Salem was instrumental in distributing the arms, ammunitions and explosives to various people, including actor and accused Sanjay Dutt. Salem distributed the explosives and arms to Salim Kurla and Babu Chavan to create riots in various parts of Mumbai and Surat.

“On instructions of Anees Kaskar, brother of Dawood Ibrahim, Salem had distributed three AK 56 rifles, magazines, ammunition and hand grenades to accused Sanjay Dutt and Ibrahim Chavan alias Babu Chavan. Salem went back to Dutt’s house and brought back two AK 56 rifles, hand grenades which were given to other accused Baba Chavan and Salim Kurla to create riots in Behram pada and other areas,” Justice Sanap added.

Sanap observed that given Salem’s close proximity to Anees, “he took upon himself the responsibility to distribute all the weapons across the city of Mumbai”. He added, “This crucial part was important to execute the plan to kill innocent Hindus.”

Salem has been convicted for murder, attempt to murder, conspiring to execute a terrorist act, concealing a terrorist and facilitating a terrorist to execute a destructive act. He is also charged with being a member of a terrorist organisation. Apart from this, he is charged with possessing arms, destruction of public property among others. Salem has a slight advantage since India had signed a treaty with Portugal and has to send him back there.

As per the treaty, Salem can be jailed for only 25 years and Indian authorities will have to deport him to Portugal. Thereafter, they will have to make a fresh application seeking his custody.