Abducted girl from Mumbai found dead in Gujarat’s Navsari Station

Mumbai: Six-year-old girl who was abducted by an unidentified woman from outside her building on Saturday was found dead in a ladies toilet at Navsari railway station in Gujarat. Later, after the investigation, her body was identified as Anjali and her body has been sent for autopsy to ascertain the cause of death.

The Tuling police in Nalasopara (east) had made a sketch of the kidnapper who was vaguely captured on a CCTV outside the Sai Arpan building in Vijay Nagar where the girl Anjali Saroj stayed with her parents. As per the CCTV footage, it showed that Anjali being forcibly taken away by the woman at around 8 pm. A kidnapping case was registered with the police.

Just when the cops circulated the woman’s sketch across police stations and in the locality, police were informed about the body of a child found in a ladies toilet in Navsari on Sunday night.