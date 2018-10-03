Aarey Colony tree-cutting: Hundreds participate in AAP’s Satyagraha

Mumbai: Over 5,000 objections have already been filed in three days against the rampant tree-cutting at Aarey Milk Colony, in order to build the Mumbai Metro car shed. Scores of activists, tribals and political parties dedicated Gandhi Jayanti to protest the same. Members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were on the streets from Tuesday morning, to oppose the tree-felling by development authorities. They called the agitation ‘Aarey Satyagraha’ and felt it was the most appropriate way for Mumbaikars to honour Gandhi’s legacy of non-violence.

“The party is not against the metro; it is merely opposing the destruction of a forest for a yard despite there being many alternative sites. Also, the government has lied about Aarey Colony not being a protected forest without indigenous tribal inhabitants,” said a party member. In an act of homage, activists and residents held a healing prayer session for the felled trees. “We sat in a circle and prayed for the trees that were massacred in the name of progress.

When one invokes Gandhiji, they have to follow in his footsteps as well,” said Yash Marwah, founder of a website, letmumbaibreathe.in, which helps Mumbaikars raise their voice on environmental issues. Marwah, along with Ritwik Yadav, Abhishek Gharat and Sagar Shrivastava, help run the website for the cause. Meanwhile, in a startling revelation, a Right to Information query has revealed that the government has, since 2014, diverted 1,25,920 hectares of forest land — an area equivalent to the entire state of Delhi. Also, the Bharatiya Janata Party government has given its nod to 6,200 projects in the eco-sensitive zone in the last four years.