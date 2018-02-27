AAP slams CM Devendra Fadnavis, wife Amruta swaying to a song on Mumbai’s rivers

Mumbai: A video of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis swaying along with banker-singer wife Amruta to a Sonu Nigam song that calls for support to save Mumbai’s rivers has gone viral on social media. However, the AAP slammed Fadnavis and his wife, and called the clip “terrible and shocking”.

However, a CMO official said, “This is a social cause and a private initiative. Not a single rupee of the Maharashtra government has been spent in making the video.” The video has a song calling for support to save Mumbai’s four rivers — Poisar, Dahisar, Oshiwara and Mithi.

It is titled ‘Mumbai River Anthem’. The song also features finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar and BMC Commissioner Ajoy Mehta, as they wax eloquent about the need to save the rivers that wear a sorry look. The video song is shot in Varsha bungalow, the official residence of the CM, and in Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

“If anyone had any doubts about the acting abilities of the honourable chief minister and finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, then people of the state should see this video and it would confirm their doubts,” said Sachin Sawant, state Congress spokesperson, with obvious sarcasm.

The Nationalist Congress Party too slammed the BJP: “They (BJP) do not even know the status of the city’s rivers. The involvement of chief minister and BMC commissioner is aimed more at promoting the singer than at spreading awareness about rivers. It is clear as to who is the beneficiary of the present government,” said Nawab Malik, spokesperson of the NCP. However, the Shiv Sena has lauded the effort of Amruta Fadnavis and its leaders feel there is no need to corner her on every move she makes.