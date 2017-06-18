AAP hurls allegations at Mumbai BJP chief

AAP leader Priti Sharma Menon told reporters that though she approached the anti-graft agencies seeking probe against Ashish Shelar they had refrained from initiating any inquiry.

Mumbai : The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday alleged that Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar has ties with companies allegedly involved in money laundering, which are under the Enforcement Directorate scanner.

Shelar rubbished the allegations saying hurling charges at him was part of a “politically motivated” move.

AAP leader Priti Sharma Menon told reporters here that though she approached the anti-graft agencies seeking probe against Shelar they had refrained from initiating any inquiry.

She alleged that the government agencies were shielding Shelar and that is why no inquiry was initiated against Shelar.

“We filed complaints against Shelar for indulging in money laundering along with documents with investigating agencies. However, no agency did anything to probe them,” she said.

“Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and Maharashtra Lokayukta said it was out of their jurisdiction, while the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said that it does not come under Prevention of Money-laundering Act.

“Even the State Election Commission asked us to go to court. When we filed our complaint with the Governor it was forwarded to the Chief Minister’s Office,” she said.

Shelar, when contacted, refuted all the charges terming them as “politically motivated”.

“My party will clarify it. All I can say is that these are the same old allegations. I have already clarified that I have submitted my resignation from the companies (mentioned in connection with the allegations) and I am no more director in any company. All the charges are politically motivated,” said Shelar.