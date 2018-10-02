AAP files case against MMRCL

Mumbai: AAP leaders Preeti Sharma Menon and Ruben Mascarenhas have filed a writ petition in the Bombay High Court against Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) for indiscriminate felling of tree in the Aarey forested area.

MMRCL has proposed a Metro shed/yard in the Aarey forested area for which, by their own estimate, required to axe 3000 trees. The Tree Authority has not yet given permission for this yard and has asked Mumbai citizens to mail their suggestions and complaints to them by October 3. A public hearing will then be conducted by the Tree Authority on October 10.

In their petition, AAP members have said, “Without waiting for clear permission from the Tree Authority, MMRCL has begun hacking trees in the Aarey forested area, which are en route to the proposed yard. Mumbai activists as well as local tribals tried to stop MMRCL from cutting these trees without permissions, but they were arrested and detained by Mumbai Police.”

Aam Aadmi Party have alleged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has given MMRCL sanction to tree cutting. Blaming the BJP-Shiv Sena led government of ruining the environment, AAP members said, “A horticulture officer from BMC was present on site when MMRCL was cutting the trees in Aarey exposing Aditya Thackeray’s hollow support to save Aarey.”

The BJP probably feels that this is one of last virgin tracts of lands that they and their cronies can loot in Mumbai, hence it is ignoring the alternate sites available in Kalina and Kanjurmaug. Understanding the urgency of the matter, Chief Justice Naresh Patil has agreed to hear it on Wednesday October 3. Advocate Rakesh Singh is representing AAP.