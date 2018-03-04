Aaj Rang Hai: Make your evening musical! 

With a combination of Sufi music and qawwalis, the Hindustani play, Aaj Rang Hai is sure to leave some goosebumps and enthral each one of you

Scripted by Purchase Naresh and Vijay Naresh, the Hindustani Play – Aaj Rang Hai is woven around the love story of interesting characters in an unusual neighbourhood, which hand holds an exquisite Sufi musical with soul-stirring qawwalis and kathak performed live.

The central theme of the play is about a baithak singer, Ben Bai from Madhya Pradesh, who is a know it all of Indian classical music’s history and uses it to counsel her neighbours. This play is an inspiration from the work, life and philosophy of great Hazrat Amir Khusrau. It is rare play that brings along Kathak Dance along with mesmerising Sufi music which is an exploration of Hazrat Khusrau’s poetry, life and philosophy.

It celebrates a world of love where there is no conflict, but some fun elements and characters like an endearing fool, an always angry bua and a dear Katanga to keep you entertained throughout. It will be an evening of love, humour, drama and some sufi music with soul-stirring qawwalis performed live.

(The play is scheduled at Tata Theatre, NCPA on March 10, 7:00 PM)