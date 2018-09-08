A first of its kind dog park in South Mumbai

Mumbai: A dedicated park for pets will soon be a reality as the civic chief has decided to okay the proposal of a dog park. It will come up in south Mumbai’s Cuffe Parade. The proposed park in a garden will be the first in the city and will be maintained by the BMC.

Kiran Dighavkar, Assistant Commissioner, A Ward, confirmed that they are waiting for administrative approval. “We have already sent (the proposal) to the authority and once we get approval, work will begin,” said Dighavkar. The dog park will be spread across 900 sq. metre area and will cost over Rs 25 lakh. The pet-friendly park will have several facilities such as a dog salon, a veterinary doctor, water station, sandpit, play equipment, and a kiosk with a seating area for pet owners.

The park will also provide relief to Mumbaikars who walk their pets every day but space crunch doesn’t allow them to do so. Last year, Makrand Narvekar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator from Colaba, had put up a proposal to develop a park dedicated for pets in a garden near the World Trade Centre. Narvekar is also a self-confessed pet lover. “Setting up such a park was my promise to south Mumbaikars and the park will be exclusively for them. It is in the final stages and we are waiting for an official confirmation,” Narvekar said.