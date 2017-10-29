A common toilet for men and women? Activists seek action

Mumbai : Public toilets have been in news since the very day when the BJP launched its ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ campaign. The Union government’s campaign made such an impact that a full fledged film was made on this issue. The government has since then claimed to have built thousands of toilets at numerous places in the country.

One such “toilet” was recently inaugurated by BJP Mumbai unit chief Ashish Shelar on Thursday. However, within a few hours after its inauguration the toilet has made it to the news but unfortunately for a wrong reason.

This newly inaugurated toilet at Bandra railway station’s platform number one, has become controversial after men were red-handedly caught using women’s section by a few concerned citizens. Yes, you have heard it right, the staff who was looking after the toilet, allowed men to use the women’s section and surprisingly, women too were allowed to use their section simultaneously.

And more interesting is the cover up by the railway officials, who have claimed that a man had ‘inadvertently’ entered the women’s section of the toilet but did not use it.

To the misfortune of the railways, their contentions cannot be accepted since an activist has shot a proper video clip of the entire act. The video clip (copy of which is there with Free Press Journal) that runs for more than seven minutes, shows how the activist pulled up the staffers who allowed men and also shows a man coming out of the women’s toilet after using it. The video clip also shows women waiting outside.

This shocking incident was exposed by activist and member of Jai Ho foundation, Shakeel Shaikh, who has shot the video.

According to Shakeel, “The irony is Ashish Shelar inaugurated the toilet just few hours before the shameful incident. I saw the staff allowing men to enter the women’s section and use it. It is very risky, given the fact that women too were using the toilets simultaneously. What if some man would have had misbehaved with some woman? Who would have been held responsible?”

On the other hand, the railways have labelled this incident as “minor” and has claimed that the activists are “unnecessarily” creating a big issue of it.

While speaking exclusively with the Free Press Journal, Mukul Jain, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) said, “Nothing of such has happened the way it is being portrayed by some people. One man had entered inadvertently in the women’s section and soon he was told about it. The moment he realised he entered the wrong side, he came out. We had detained the man after a complaint and allowed him to go after cross checking all the contentions.”