8-yr-old girl dies of electrocution on metal staircase

Thane: An eight-year-old girl died of electrocution at a staircase in a residential society here, the police said today. The personnel of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company yesterday did some repair work in the building, located in the Lokmanya Nagar area.

However, after the work, a live wire was left unattended on a metal staircase. As the girl, Siddhi Gupta, stepped on to the staircase last evening to go to her home, she got an electric shock and died on the spot, the police spokesperson said. The body was sent to the civil hospital for postmortem.

The Vartak Nagar police registered an offence under Indian Penal Code section 304-A (causing death by negligence) against the MSEDCL wireman, the official said, adding that no arrest was so far in this connection.