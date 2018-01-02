78 motorists held by Thane police in Mira Bhayandar for drink and drive cases during New Year’s Eve

Bhayandar: Over 700 motorists from Mira Bhayandar brought in the New Year in an inebriated state while driving on the streets of the twin city. After witnessing a significant dip last year, drunk driving cases registered by the Mira Road division of the Thane (rural) police soared by more than 65 % this New Year eve as compared to 2016.

According to figures sourced out from the traffic department, as many as 78 motorists, mostly bikers, were booked in the twin-city and their vehicles impounded on charges of drunken driving on New Year’s eve and early Monday. Last year, the figure stood at 45. While a massive crackdown was launched against traffic violators well ahead of the festive days, police personnel equipped with high tech breath analyzers, remained present at strategic locations till 5 am in the morning to detect and prosecute drunk drivers.

“Since drunken driving is a serious non-compoundable offense, those who were found driving under the influence of alcohol will be produced before court to decide their quantum of penalty. Only after compliance will their impounded vehicles be returned, moreover habitual offenders are liable to much stringer punishment.” said Senior Police Inspector (Traffic) Jagdish Shinde. He added that sustained efforts and an extensive ‘Don’t Drink-n-Drive’ campaign will be a routine affair all-year round.

Drivers with alcohol content above the prescribed limit were booked under Sections 184 and 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act for dangerous and reckless driving. Under the Act, first time offenders can be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to six months or with fine which may extend to 2,000 or both. The police also collected fines amounting to more than Rs 52,000 from 721 motorists for various other traffic related offenses including – signal jumping, triple seat riding and rash driving.