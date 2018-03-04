72k teachers refuse to check HSC exam papers

Govt expects us to do all work but not ready to pay us adequate remuneration. We understand paper assessment is our primary duty but the authorities should also understand our difficulties.

Mumbai : Over 72,000 teachers have boycotted checking of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) board examination papers if their demands are not met by the state education ministry. Teachers under the Maharashtra State Federation of Junior College Teachers’ Organisation (MSFJCTO) are adamant about refusal to assess papers despite their demands being accepted by the state education minister in the general assembly.

Teachers under Mumbai Junior College Teachers’ Union (MJCTU) along with teachers from various districts of the state have been protesting since one month for various demands.

Their demands include pension scheme for teachers who joined post November 1, 2005 and aid for teachers working in unaided educational institutions. In addition, teachers appointed from May 2012 have not been given official approval and have not been paid their due salaries.

The ongoing HSC examination has over 2.80 lakh students appearing for the same. Anil Deshmukh, general secretary of MJCTU, said, “We will not assess examination papers if our demands are not fulfilled. The government expects us to do all the work but is not ready to pay us adequate remuneration. We understand assessment of papers is our primary duty but the authorities should also understand the difficulties we have been facing since several years.”

Teachers had also demanded for a study leave for research purposes which comprises of a maximum period of two years. “This leave is necessary as many teachers conduct research work which is essential for doctorate (PhD) programmes and further studies. We need these leaves for a productive purpose and this research will ultimately help the society and education sector,” Deshmukh added.

Teachers claimed the state education minister Vinod Tawde has not accepted all their demands clearly and not given anything in writing. “The minister has accepted duty leave which is of two days instead of study leave. We need a written assurance and fulfilment of all our demands. We will not revoke our protest until then and we will not assess board examination papers,” Deshmukh stated.