70th Anniversary of Indo-Italian relations: Chamber Orchestra to present unique performance at NCPA

On the occasion of the 70th Anniversary of Indo-Italian relations, the Italian Embassy Cultural Centre – Mumbai section, in association with the National Centre for Performing Arts, present a unique performance by the Chamber Orchestra of the illustrious Teatro alla Scala of Milan at the Tata Theatre, NCPA on March 19 at 7 pm.

The Chamber Orchestra “I Cameristi della Scala” was formed in 1982 by the musicians of the orchestra of Teatro alla Scala in Milan. Their core repertoire includes music for chamber orchestra from the 18th century to the present day. “I Cameristi della Scala” will perform with Ms. Laura Marzadori, soloist violin.

Programme of the event

Vivaldi: Concerto for piccolo and strings in C major RV 443

Paganini: Variations on a theme of Rossini’s Moses

Bartelloni: Fantasy on Verdi’s I lombardi alla prima crociata

Rota: Dances from the film Il Gattopardo

Sivori: Fantasy on Verdi’s Il Trovatore

Bazzini: Fantasy on Verdi’s La Traviata