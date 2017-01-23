70 passengers stuck in Mumbai-Gwalior Air India flight for 3 hours

On Sunday morning Mumbai-Gwalior Air-India flight got cancelled after passengers waited in the flight for 3 hours.

Flight was to take off at 10.30 am but delay of flight for 3 hours led to frustration in passengers.

They were 70 passengers including senior citizen and children, delay of flight was not mentioned earlier to the passengers and after 3 hours when passengers asked the reason for delay they got the reason of bad weather in Gwalior.

When passengers contacted their relatives and friends in Gwalior there was no such condition of bad weather.

All the passengers were asked to vacate the flight. The fliers alleged poor treatment and lack of communication by the airline’s staff.

Officials made availability of travel options, including new air tickets, were offered to the passengers.

But the incident led to anger in passengers and they stormed in Air India’s office demanding a brief explanation for the flight cancellation and the delay in making the announcement.