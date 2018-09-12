7 killed in Mumbai-Goa highway mishap

Mumbai: Seven persons, including a toddler, were killed while four have sustained serious injuries in an accident on the Mumbai-Goa highway near Rajapur on Tuesday morning. All the deceased and injured were in the Eeco car, while two of the luxury bus sustained minor injuries on the head.

According to a highway police official, the incident took place at 11.15 am near a sharp turn between Kuvegaon and Wakhed village in Lanja taluka. The Eeco car was occupied by 11 people including the driver, who were on their way from Dahisar to Rajapur in Ratnagiri for the upcoming Ganeshotsav festival. When they reached near Kuvegaon, the speeding car collided head on with the luxury bus coming from Ratnagiri to Borivali.

The accident killed seven people of the Eeco car on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Priyanka Uparkar (29), Pankaj Ghanekar (19), Bhargavi Majalkar (6 months), her mother Manasi Majalkar (30), Mangesh Uparkar (35), Ganesh Uparkar (26) and Lahu Uparkar (18). The four injured are yet to be identified as they were immediately rushed to the nearest hospital for treatment.