60 tonne waste collected from Juhu days after Chhath Puja

Mumbai : After three days of continuous cleanliness drive conducted at Juhu beach post Chhath Puja, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) workers from Solid Waste Management (SWM) department collected nearly sixty tonnes of waste including six of nirmalaya (flowers waste).

Uddhav Chandanshive, Assistant Engineer of SWM Andheri West (K west ward) said around 150 BMC workers, including officers cleaned the entire stretch of Juhu beach.

He said the crowd of devotees at Juhu beach this year was more. “Around six tonnes of nirmalaya was collected, which will be used for composting. During Chhath Puja sugarcane is used more. Hence, sugarcane and other waste items total 50 tonne waste. These 50 tonne will be disposed of,” he said.

Every year, lakhs of devotees gather at Juhu beach on the eve of Chhath Puja to worship the Sun god. Hence, BMC has been making special arrangement for the occasion.