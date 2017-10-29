6 months on, multi-crore scamsters still at large

Mumbai : The kingpin of a scam and his accomplice remain absconding six months after an FIR had been registered in a Rs.15-crore money launderings case. The mastermind, Mandar Master (23), and his aide Rohit Uchil (30) lured several people to invest huge sums on the pretext of getting returns up to 50 percent.

An FIR was registered on April 24 at Tilak Nagar police station for criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent (Section 409), cheating (Section 420) and criminal conspiracy (Section 120(B)) of the Indian Penal Code. Later, the matter was transferred to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

Mandar owns two companies – Mandar Master and Company Private Limited and Investment 1 Consultants which deals investments in share market.

Uttam Genu Hundare (48), a resident of Kannamwar Nagar at Vikhroli was duped to the tune of Rs.1 crore by Master and Uchil. Hundare had initially paid Rs.15 lakh as deposit and later Rs.85 lakh in instalments. Hundare came in touch with Master and Uchil through a common friend Rajnikant Jadhav (60), who was also duped by the conmen. Between November 2014 and July 2016, Hundare had invested a sum of Rs.85 lakh and was promised a sum of Rs.1.21 crore as returns. However, he received only Rs. 2 lakh after a year. After February, 2016, when Hundare repeatedly kept calling the accused, their phones remain switched off.

“When I went to meet the accused Master at his residence at Tilak Nagar, Master threatened me that he would kill me if I visited his residence again to ask for my money. When I realized that I was duped and the accused had no intention to pay my hard earned money, I approached the police in April this year,” said Hundare.