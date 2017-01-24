6 children injured in fire near tracks in Mumbai

Mumbai, At least six children were injured and suburban train traffic was disrupted as a major fire broke out in shanties at Dana Bunder near Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) in South Mumbai this evening.

As the fire fighting was still on late in the evening, the train movement was by and large restored, officials said.

The fire broke out at the shanties near LLC Compound, close to platform 18 of CST, at around 6.20 PM, said officials at the disaster control room of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Ramzan Imran Shaikh (13), Salman Imran Khan (12), Jirro (12), Rehman Shaikh (10), Vinayak and Sameer were injured and admitted to hospital. While Ramzan sustained 70 per cent burn injuries, others suffered 10 to 20 per cent injuries.

Fire brigade pressed 12 fire engines and eight water tankers into service to douse the blaze.

The movement of suburban trains on the fast tracks was halted for over an hour. Electricity supply between CST and Masjid Bunder station was disconnected by Central Railway on the request of Fire Brigade for some time.

As the train services were disrupted during peak hours, civic bus transport service BEST arranged special buses for the stranded commuters.

Some long distance (express) trains were also delayed, officials said.

Suburban train services were restored by 8 PM, they said. “Fire was reported in the city limits this evening. As a

precautionary measure, fast track was closed for local train movement,” Niket Koushik, commissioner of Railway police, said.