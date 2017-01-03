581 government doctors ‘absconded’ in past 15 years in Maharashtra

Mumbai: While the Maharashtra government is often pulled up for the lack of public health services in rural and far-off tribal areas, minister for public health Dr Deepak Sawant revealed that 581 doctors who had taken up government jobs have been ‘absconding’ during past 15 years without informing the state. The state has recommended medical council to withdraw their licences for practicing as they have ‘cheated’ the government.

Dr Sawant said, out of 581 doctors, services of 104 have been terminated by the Public Health Department. Sawant said, “In the last 12 to 15 years, doctors have been quitting their services without even

informing the government. The proposal to take action against them has been sent to the Medical Education Department and Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC), because it is shocking that they have let down the public for whom they have taken an oath to serve.”

When asked what action will be taken against such doctors and whether state will recover salary paid to the doctors, Sawant said, public health department has no power to take direct action against such doctors. “We have right to fill up the post of doctors and remaining is the job of General Administration Department (GAD). GAD will move our proposal to Maharashtra Medical Council through Medical Education Department to take action.”

He added that once, the doctor joined government service for the bond of a year and if later he leaves the job, it’s his duty to resign from the post. “It will help to understand the actual vacant post. But in 581 cases, they neither resigned nor came to the public health department to take home their salary. Hence, financially, we don’t have any financial loss and ultimately no need to recover amount from them,” said Sawant.

He advocated Doctor’s act to leave the government job saying everybody has right to grab better opportunity.

Dr. Sawant assured that the government is committed to improving the public health services especially in the tribal areas. Government has proposed to build new 74 new health substations, 20 primary health centres, a rural hospital, three sub district hospitals, two district hospitals, four female hospitals and six trauma care units across the state. Also, now 1332 new posts have been sanctioned for it. He added, “In the next three months, the vacancies of the trauma care units will be filled.”