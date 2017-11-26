50 high-pressure tanker filling points for fire brigade

Mumbai : The Hydraulic Department (HD) of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has created 50 filling points all over Mumbai which can fill the tanks of fire brigade within few minutes. Ramesh Bamble, the Deputy Municipal Commissioner of HD, remarked that earlier there were only 18 points but seeing the rising growth of infrastructure and high rise buildings, commercial complexes the water fillings points have been increased.

“The city has water hydrants at many places made by the Britishers usually used by the firefighters to fill their tanks earlier but now these hydrants are defunct and also if the water is made available it will not fill the tanks quickly affecting fire combating operations. We have therefore decided to increase the tanker filling points in the city.” Bamble added.

Officials from the fire department have welcomed the move and stated these points would be very helpful since usually during rescue ops the tankers gets empty and firefighters have to wait for other tankers.

Meanwhile, the BMC is also planning to activate the defunct water hydrants on a pilot project basis in south Mumbai. A senior civic officer from the HD claimed the Colaba sewerage treatment plant water will be connected to the hydrants available in the city.