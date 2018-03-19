5-year-old girl gang-raped by a group of men in Thane

Thane: In a shocking incident of crime against a minor, a five-year-old girl was gang-raped by a group of men in Maharashtra’s Thane. The minor was brought to the police station after a passerby saw her weeping on the road. After an inquiry and physical examination, it was established that she was sexually assaulted. Thane police on Sunday registered a case against unknown persons. The case was registered under several sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with one of rape and also sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) were also invoked.