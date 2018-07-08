5-hour mega block to affect train services on Central and Harbour line on Sunday

Jumbo block on Western Railway between Santacruz & Goregaon.

Mumbai : In order to carry out the maintenance work on Sunday, the Central Railway(CR) has planned five hours mega block on Main and Harbour line. Sunil Udasi, Chief Public Relation Officer, CR said, “Up slow line services leaving Ghatkopar from10.58 am to 4.24 pm will be diverted on Up fast line between Vidyavihar and Byculla stations halting at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel (double halt) stations and further re-diverted to Up slow line at Byculla station.”

“Up slow services will not be available at Vidyavihar, Curry Road and Chinchpokli stations. Down fast/semi fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.16 am to 2.54 pm will halt at Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, Mulund and Diva stations in addition to their respective scheduled halts and will arrive destination 20 minutes behind schedule,” added Udasi.

During the block period, passengers of these stations are permitted to travel via Ghatkopar and Parel stations.

Moreover, “Up fast/Semi fast services leaving Kalyan from 11.04 am to 3.06 pm will halt at Diva, Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar and Kurla stations in addition to their respective scheduled halts and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule. All Down and Up slow services leaving/arriving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai between 11.00 am to 6.00 pm will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule. Up Mail/Express trains running during block period will arrive destination 15 minutes late,” added Udasi.

Moreover, the Western Railway has planned jumbo block on Sunday to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, a jumbo block will be taken on Up & Down slow lines between Santacruz and Goregaon from 10:35 am to 03:35 pm.

During the block period, all slow line trains will run on fast lines between Santacruz and Goregaon stations. All slow trains will take double halt at Vile Parle PF No.5/6 on the fast lines. There will be no halt at Ram Mandir station due to non-availability of platform.

Due to this, some Up and Down local trains will remain cancelled. Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters. Passengers are requested to take note of the above arrangements.