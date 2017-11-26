5 chain snatchers arrested in Thane

THANE: The anti robbery cell of Thane police has arrested five chain snachers on Saturday. Acting on a tip-off, the Kalva police arrested Rizwan Ismail Sheikh. Rizwan was trying to flee when police sub inspector Sanjay Patil and staff chased him and arrested. As per the information povided by Rizwan, the police also arrested four others.

The other accused were identified as Ali alias Mamu Sahid Sheikh, Sarfraj Firoze Baig alais Sayyad, John Parvez Sayyad and Sarfraj Baig. Mamu is also wanted in 4 other cases registered in Kalva police station The police recovered 407 grams of jewellery worth Rs 8.27 lakh during the operation.