5 Bangladeshi nationals arrested for staying illegally in Maharashtra
Mumbai: Five Bangldeshi nationals have been arrested from adjoining Raigad district for staying illegally in the country, police said today.
The arrests were made by a team of the newly-formed Navi Mumbai unit of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Maharashtra, police said.
ATS is also checking possible terror links of these foreign nationals, a police official said.
The Squad sleuths carried out a combing operation last night to zero in on illegal migrants staying in Jui Gaon, Panvel in adjoining Raigad district and arrested the five Bangladeshi nationals, he said.
It was ascertained after constant interrogation that they hail from Bangladesh and were staying illegally without valid travel documents, the official said.
They were remanded to police custody till March 17, the official said.
JUST ARRIVED
EDITOR’S PICK
Maharashtra farmers protest: Tribals conquer Mumbai
Agrarian distress is an undeniable fact. Across the land, farmers are suffering for want of a sustained approach to alleviate…
Sucheta Dalal: Justice crushed by long-drawn legal trials
If India wants to be counted as a developed nation, we will have to fix our judiciary to ensure that…
Injustice and the vexed issue of land
The definition of ‘public purpose’ was whatever the government of the day wanted it to be – from building factories…
Noose tightening on fraudsters
Disruption and adjournment is the new normal for Parliament. On the flimsiest of excuses, the honourable MPs troop into the…
Europe’s populist tide sweeps Italy
One of the reasons for decimation of centre-left and centre-right parties is the resentment against the EU rule from Brussels,…