5 Bangladeshi nationals arrested for staying illegally in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Five Bangldeshi nationals have been arrested from adjoining Raigad district for staying illegally in the country, police said today.

The arrests were made by a team of the newly-formed Navi Mumbai unit of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Maharashtra, police said.

ATS is also checking possible terror links of these foreign nationals, a police official said.

The Squad sleuths carried out a combing operation last night to zero in on illegal migrants staying in Jui Gaon, Panvel in adjoining Raigad district and arrested the five Bangladeshi nationals, he said.

It was ascertained after constant interrogation that they hail from Bangladesh and were staying illegally without valid travel documents, the official said.

They were remanded to police custody till March 17, the official said.