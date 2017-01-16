42,000 people participate in Mumbai’s biggest marathon

Mumbai: After overcoming several hurdles, the 14th edition of Mumbai Marathon kicked off on Sunday morning with nearly 42,000 participants from across the globe. The marathon, which had races like the 7 km, 21 km and 42 km tracks, was flagged off by dignitaries and Bollywood celebrities John Abraham, Juhi Chawla, Rahul Bose, Diya Mirza and Priya Dutt among others. Apart from the Indian participants, the event saw 420 runners from 34 countries.

Alphonce Simbu from Tanzania won the gold medal in the men’s full marathon, while Bornes Kitur from Kenya clinched the title in women’s full marathon.

Simbu triumphed at the marathon event by completing the 42 km distance in two hours and 19 minutes. He was awarded prize money of USD $42,000. He was followed by Josua Kirkorir, who completed the competition in two hours and nine minutes.

Simbu said, “I practiced in the hills of Tanzania for this marathon. My past experiences (Rio Olympics 2016 and World Championship 2015) have been helpful in winning this marathon. My coach told me to use my brains as it is not important to always lead.”

The marathon witnessed minor casualties as participants reached the finish line to background music beats and loud cheers.

According to a report from the Asian Heart Institute, over 2,500 participants were treated for minor injuries, muscle sprain and dehydration at the 12 medical stations which were set up by the organisers across the city. About 11 participants were admitted in the Bombay, Jaslok, Hinduja and Lilavati hospitals for severe dehydration and other medical issues.

At least 11 cardiac ambulances were stationed at various spots in the city, which also had seven mobile medics. Over 500 volunteers including doctors, nurses, paramedical and support staff was on duty to ensure that no participant is left unattended.

The marathon was riddled with mismanagement issues as participants found it difficult to cope with lack of volunteers on the race track. According to participants, the race track had few directional signs because of which they found it difficult to run along the designated route.

Senior citizens who participated in the 4.5-km run complained about the unprofessional conduct towards providing directional signs. Subhash Amrutkar (69) told Free Press Journal, “There were no volunteers on the race track. We were unaware about the exact route and many senior citizens with me had no clue which road to choose. The route was confusing and we received no aid while we wanted someone to guide us for the route.”

Among the winners, the gold medallist in women’s category, Kitur, bagged the title by completing the distance in two hours and 29 minutes. She was followed by Chaltu Tafa from Ethiopia, who covered the distance in two hours, 33 minutes and nine seconds.

Even the Indian athletes performed remarkably in this year’s marathon, with Kheta Ram bagging the title by crossing the finish line in two hours, 19 minutes and 51 seconds. Close to Ram was Bahadur Singh, who clinched the second place with a time of two hours, 19 minutes and 57 seconds.

Maharashtra stood first in the Indian women’s category with Jyoti Gawte bagging the first title by completing her race in two hours, 50 minutes and 53 seconds. She was followed by West Bengal’s Shyamli Singh with a time of three hours and eight minutes.

The title in men’s half-marathon was bagged by G Lakhmanan, who reached the finish line in an hour and five minutes, followed by Sachin Patil, who completed the race in an hour and six minutes.

In women’s half marathon, Monika Atre stood first by reaching the finish line in one hour and 19 minutes, followed by Meenakshi Patil who crossed the line a minute later.