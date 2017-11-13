42-year-old jeep operator killed, decomposed body found in Thane

Thane: The district’s rural police have found the decomposed body of a 42-year-old jeep operator here after he went missing last week, an official said today. They have booked a case of murder in connection with the incident, he said. The deceased, Madhkar alias Bablu Daji Umavane, who used to run a jeep for shunting passengers between Murbad and other villages, went missing on November 8, sub-divisional officer of police Rajendra More said.

His family members then filed a missing person’s complaint, he said. During a search, the police last week found Umavane’s jeep, having some blood stains near the driver’s seat, abandoned at a forest in Titwala-Kakadpada area of Kalyan taluka, the official said. Later, the police spotted the victim’s highly decomposed body in a forest area at Masle Belpada under Murbad taluka on Saturday and sent it for postmortem, he said. A case under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) was registered, More said, adding that a hunt for the killers was on.