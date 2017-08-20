400 farmer suicides in 7 months

Mumbai : After a gap of one year, Marathwada and parts of western Vidarbha are staring at another bout of drought, a severe one at that. Deficient rainfall this monsoon season has only made matters worse.

Consider this chilling statistic. In the last seven months, there have been 400 cases of farmer suicides in Marathwada alone. And agriculture experts say that this figure is likely to rise as farmers will once again lose their crops.

According to figures from the state’s agricultural department, 18 districts out of a total of 34 — this excludes Mumbai city and Mumbai suburban district — have been hit by the drought. In these 18 dry districts, 58 tehsils are facing acute shortage of water even after two-and-a-half months of monsoon.

“During the early phase of the monsoon, there was scattered showers and farmers had sown tur dal and soybean. These crops need continuous rain after a month, which has not been forthcoming, The Kharif crop has almost been lost,” said Pandurang Patil, farmer from Paithan tehsil of Aurangabad district. He said a few farmers have even cultivated sugarcane as the monsoon last year was good. But to lack of rain this year, half of the sugarcane yield will not produce sufficient sugar.

Another farmer, Laxman Wadle from Murti village of Ghansawangi tehsil in Jalna district, blamed their woes on the failure of the import-export policy of the central government. He termed the state’s loan waiver scheme as an eye-wash. “Until and unless the rains come and the government helps them, there will be more suicides. He had earned Rs 22 lakh last year, but this time he doesn’t see his earnings crossing Rs10 lakh.

Ratnakar Mahajan, former vice-chairman of the State Planning Board said more farmers will end their lives as most of them have lost their crops.