4-hr traffic jam leaves commuters stranded on Mumbai-Pune E-way

Mumbai : A four-hour- long traffic jam was witnessed on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway on Saturday morning after a heavy container broke down on the Amrutanjan bridge, Pen near Raigad.

According to constable Devidas Patil, Khopoli police, “The traffic jam was caused due to break down of a heavy vehicle near Amrutanjan bridge and the snarl stretched up to over three kilometres till Saymal (NH-4 junction). Since it was a weekend, it added to the woes of a severe traffic jam towards Lonavla. It was very difficult to move the container from the bridge due to heavy traffic.”

Traffic towards Lonavla, Khandala and Pune continued to be slow moving. A large number of vehicles turned up on the expressway on Saturday morning due to weekend travel.

The traffic jam was witnessed from 5.30 a.m. till 10 am. The container was lifted with a crane and shifted after 10 am.

On December 24, a heavy container toppled at Amrutanjan bridge, disrupting vehicular traffic on the Mumbai-Pune expressway for two days at a stretch.

The 187-year-old Amrutanjan bridge near Lonavala has now become a death trap for motorists on the Pune-Mumbai expressway.