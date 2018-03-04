39 accident-prone  spots identified

Mumbai : The Mumbai traffic police have identified a total of 39 accident-prone areas or black spots (see box) where BMC and an agency have been advised to provide engineering solutions. The killer intersections or accident-prone areas in the city are being given engineering solutions like putting road rumblers, tyres on guardrail of flyovers and other necessary solutions to prevent serious accidents, which mostly turn out to be fatal. The robust initiative, which is underway, has been taken to make Mumbai roads safer for motorists.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Amitesh Kumar told the Free Press Journal, “We are following it up with the concerned agencies which have been advised to put (road) rumblers or other necessary solutions like putting up tyres on guardrails of flyovers to prevent accidents.”

Most accidents, mostly in the city take place due to over-speeding on the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) and Western Express Highway (WEH).

Another traffic officer said, “If the driver dozes off while driving on EEH or WEH, the rumbler strips will be helpful.”