300 tribals in Nashik hit by gastro bug

Mumbai: After Aurangabad Cantonment, people in some other parts of the state are also being hit by gastroenteritis. Recently, more than 300 tribals in Kalvan Taluka of Nashik district were affected by the gastroenteritis bug. The officials said the tribals wer affected due to supply of contaminated water.

A senior official said the health condition of people was worsening due to which they had immediately conducted several health camps.

The residents said that they had earlier made several complaints regarding contaminated water which was eing supplied in that region which the locals were using for drinking and cooking purposes. But none of the officials paid heed to their complaints.

A senior doctor said the patient who are showing symptoms of gastro have been admitted to primary health care centres and those who are affected by gastroenteritis are being treated at the rural hospital. “The remaining patients are been treated on an Out Patient Department (OPD) basis. Nearly 100-125 patients were given treatment at the Gram Panchayat office,” said doctor.

Since, the number of beds in the hospital are inadequate patients have been admitted to primary health care centres. “Some patients’ relatives have complained that they are not being given treatment at the rural hospital,” said a doctor. Medicines have been dispatched to Kalvan taluka. “The cases are likely to increase since contaminated water is still being supplied to the locals,” said an official.

Recently, due to contaminated water and food, more than 5000 people were affected by gastroenteritis in the Aurangabad Army Cantonment area.