3 killed, 7 injured as SUV collides with car on Mumbai-Pune Expressway after tyre burst

Mumbai: Three persons were killed and seven others injured in a mishap involving two vehicles near Khalapur toll plaza on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway this morning, police said.

The mishap occurred around 10 am when a group of youth was heading towards Adlabs Imagica, a popular amusement park in Khopoli in their private SUV, an official said. According to police, the accident took place after a tyre of the SUV burst and the vehicle flipped over to the other side of the road, where it collided with a car.

“One of the tyres of the speeding SUV burst before the toll plaza, due to which the vehicle flipped over twice and landed on the other side of the Expressway before colliding with a car going towards Mumbai,” he said. Asmit Tawade (19) and Shubham Borhade (19), who were in the SUV and Anant Narendra Parekh (55), who was driving the other vehicle died in this accident, whereas seven others occupants of the SUV suffered serious injuries, he added. All the injured were taken to a private hospital in Navi Mumbai, while post-mortem of the three deceased is being conducted at a government hospital,” official said. A case is being registered in this connection, he said.