3 injured in blaze caused by gas leak in Bhiwandi

Bhiwandi: Three members of a family, including a woman and a boy, suffered serious burn injuries after a fire broke out due to leakage in cooking gas cylinder in their house in Bangalpada area of Malodi village, Bhiwandi, on Saturday early morning. The three injured are critical and are undergoing treatment at Civil hospital in Thane. The boy was sent to JJ hospital for further treatment.

The injured have been identified as Dinesh Gautam (32) his wife Renuka Gautam (30) and son Satyam Gautam (5). According to the police,,”The incident occurred on Saturday early morning when they were sleeping at their home.