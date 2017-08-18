3 braid-cutting cases reported in Mumbai

Mumbai: The braid-cutting scare has reached Mumbai as the police have registered three separate cases after women in Byculla and Wadala complained that their hair was chopped off recently. Such incidents are reportedly on the rise in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Bihar, Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh. The government has warned rumour mongers.

In the first incident, a Byculla woman in her complaint has said that she was suffering from severe headache and hence she lay down on her bed after having medicine. “My husband reportedly felt something crawling on his body. He caught that mysterious thing, switched on the light and found my chopped hair in his hand,” wrote the woman in her complaint registered at Agripada police station. In the second incident, a woman’s hair was chopped off in a Mumbai area on Wednesday evening.

The woman, named Anita, was combing her hair when she suddenly had a black-out and a severe headache. Anita’s aunt asked her to rest and when she started feeling better, she realised that her hair was chopped off. She was rushed to the hospital and was discharged by the doctors later.

In the third incident, in the Agripada area, a 40-year-old woman’s braid was chopped off. After so many incidents women have started engraving verses from Quran on the doors of their respective residences, and as a precaution have started wearing dupattas and caps.