3 Bangladeshis arrested in Pune ATS crackdown

Mumbai : The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Pune unit, has arrested three illegal Bangladeshi migrants who are linked to Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) a banned terror outfit of Bangladesh and supposedly a front organisation of Al Qaeda. On March 16, ATS Maharashtra received specific information about illegal Bangladeshi migrants staying in Wanvadi and Akurdi areas in Pune and that they are linked to ABT and have been helping members of ABT during their stay in Pune.

Accordingly, teams of ATS Pune, while searching the area at Wanavadi, initially apprehended one person and after sustained enquiries, apprehended the two others from Akurdi area. On primary enquiry, it has been found that they are Bangladeshi nationals and that they were staying illegally without any valid travel documents. Also, it was revealed that they are in possession of forged documents like Pan cards, Aadhar cards, etc. It was further revealed that they provided shelter and other help to ABT members during those members’ stay at Pune.

An FIR was registered for harbouring and punishment for being member of terrorist organisation, forgery of valuable security, will, forgery for purpose of cheating, using as genuine a forged document of IPC and no person from any place outside India shall enter without valid possession of a valid passport and penalty for contravention of provisions of the Act (Section 14) of the Foreigners Act 1946.