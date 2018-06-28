29 pirated sites suspended by Maharashtra Cyber Digital Crime Unit

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Cyber Digital Crime Unit(MCDCU), a unit under the state government, has suspended 29 pirated websites based on complaints received from the media and entertainment industry on Wednesday.

The pilot project was started in August last year, to systematically eliminate pirated websites. MCDCU has been set up to protect the entertainment industry from the menace of piracy.

This is the first kind of initiative in South Asia where the industry and government have been working together to protect intellectual property.