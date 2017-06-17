28th Gulf Monsoon Scooter Rally in Navi Mumbai on July 2

Mumbai: The 28th edition of the Gulf Monsoon Scooter Rally will be held on July 2 along the backwoods of neighbouring Navi Mumbai.

So far 25 riders have confirmed their participation for the rally, organised by Sportscraft and sponsored by Gulf Oil Lubricants India Limited, it was announced at a media conference here last night.Among the confirmed participants are last year’s winner Syed Asaf Ali of Bhopal and runner up Shamim Khan of Nashik.

Shrikant Karani of Sportscraft said the flag off will take place from K Star hotel in Navi Mumbai.

Terming the rally as iconic, he said there has been pressure to include motorcycles but they have maintained it as a scooter rally.

This year a family – Shailesh Gala, his son Nikunj and daughter Priya are participating in the event. The first rally was held in 1988.

Karani also said the rally is open to all Indian made scooters- two stroke, four stroke and gearless. The different classes for competition are – above 80cc upto 110cc – two stroke, above 110 cc upto 160cc – two stroke. In four stroke there are two groups upto 130 cc and second from above 130 cc upto 160 cc.

Standard entries for the event will be accepted till June 22 till 5 PM while the acceptance of late entries close on June 27 at 1 PM.

The total prize money for the rally is Rs 1.40 Lakh, with the prize for the overall winner being Rs 22,500.

Karani, however, rued that this could be the last year of the rally in Mumbai as it was becoming difficult to find places.

He said this year few entries from Western Maharashtra towns like Sangli and Kolhapur were in the pipeline.

He said a maximum of 50-60 entries will be accepted and there will be prizes in different categories.