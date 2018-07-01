28-year-old leaps to death from 7th floor

Amit Kumar was in an inebriated condition at the time of the incident. According to the police, the watchman of the building tried to stop Kumar from entering the building and questioned him. But he did not pay heed to him and went to the 7th floor.

Mumbai : A 28-year-old man leapt to death from the seventh floor of Ram Nivas building at Kurar, Malad (E) on Friday night. The incident occurred on Friday at 1:30 am. Amit Kumar (28), a driver, jumped from the seventh floor of Ram Nivas building. Kumar was in an inebriated condition at the time of the incident. According to the police, the watchman of the building tried to stop Kumar from entering the building and questioned him. But he did not pay heed to him.

Kumar went to the terrace of the building on the seventh floor and leapt to death. The watchman of the building made a phone call to the control room and informed the police about the incident. The police immediately arrived at the spot and rushed Kumar to Shatabdi Hospital at Kandivali where he was declared dead on arrival.

According to Uday Rajeshirke, Senior Police Inspector, Kurar Police, “The incident has been captured on the CCTV cameras. We received a phone call from the watchman who heard a loud thud and saw Kumar’s body lying in a pool of blood. We will be questioning Kumar’s employer for further investigations. The reason behind the suicide is not yet known. It is yet to be established why Kumar had visited the locality and entered the building.”

Kumar is a resident of Goregaon and a native of Uttar Pradesh. The police have registered an Accidental Death Record (ADR) in this matter.