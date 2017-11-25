26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Conspirators, their role and what has happened so far

November 26, 2008, the day when 10 armed Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists attacked the city of Mumbai taking the lives of 160 innocent people and wounding several others. Ajmal Kasab, the only terrorist who was captured alive was hanged to death by the Mumbai Police. While the nine other terrorists – Ajmal Amir, Abu Ismail Dera Ismail Khan, Hafiz Arshad, Babar Imran, Javed, Shoaib, Nazir Ahmed, Nasir, Abdul Rahman and Fahadullah – were shot dead during the attacks. Though these 10 terrorists were killed, the alleged masterminds of the attacks continue to live a normal life. Here’s a look at the alleged conspirators, their role and what has happened so far.

Hafiz Muhammad Saeed

The co-founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba and the chief Jamaat-Ud-Dawa, Hafiz Muhammad Saeed is said to be the mastermind of the heinous attacks. Saeed claimed Jamaat-Ud-Dawa a charitable organisation but it has been declared as a terrorist organisation by the United Nations. It is said that Saeed planned, executed and supervised the training sessions of the 10 terrorists in Pakistan. Saeed is considered as a hero in Pakistan, for fighting against India in Kashmir, and a prominent voice for fundamentalist Islam.

Current status: From January 2017 he was under house arrest in Pakistan but has been set free by a Judicial Review Board of Judges in the Lahore Court. His freedom has come barely four days before the 9th anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

David Headley

Born Daood Sayed Gilani, David Coleman Headley is a Pakistan-born American terrorist and is convicted as a key conspirator in the Mumbai attacks. From 2007 to 2008, he made five trips to Mumbai did a recee of prominent Mumbai spots. During his visits, he stayed at Taj Hotel and did a detailed research about the building. This research helped Lashkar-e-Taiba in plotting the attacks. He was arrested in Chicago. In February 2016, he was prosecuted by a Mumbai special court via a video trial from his prison cell in the United States.

Current status: He is currently serving 35 years in the US prison after being convicted of being involved in the planning and execution of 26/11 attacks. The US didn’t allow his transportation to India to face trial.

Syed Zabiuddin Ansari alias Abu Jundal

Abu Jundal is an Indian national who was associated with terror groups Indian Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba, and was featured on the list of ‘50 most wanted criminals sheltered in Pakistan’. During the 26/11 attacks, he served as the handler of the 10 terrorists and was in the control room during the attacks. He asked the attackers to kill hostages and ask for specific demands before authorities and media. He is also the co-accused in the German bakery blast case.

Current status: On August 2, 2016, he was sentenced to life imprisonment in relation to the arms haul case by the special MCOCA court. He is in Mumbai Arthur Road jail.

Zaki-ur Rehman Lakhvi

Lakhvi is accused of planning, abetting and financing the 26/11 terror attacks. He is one of the senior leaders of the LeT. He is said to offer Ajmal Kasab’s family the sum of Rs 1,50,000 for his participation in the attacks.

Current status: He was arrested in Pakistan in December 2008. On April 2015, he was released from jail on bail by the Pakistan court on the basis of ‘lack of evidence’.

Sajid Mir alias Vasibhai

Mir is said to visit India to do a survey of the areas to be targeted in Mumbai and Delhi.

Current status: Absconding

Hamad Amin Sadiq

Sadiq facilitated the money transfer for the attack.

Current status: Arrested in February 2009 and in Pakistan’s custody facing charges.