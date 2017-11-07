26/11 case: Spl court cancels warrant issued against Delhi Police official

Mumbai: A special court here, hearing the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case, cancelled a non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against a senior official of the Delhi Police after he appeared before it today.

The court had issued the warrant against Manishi Chandra, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of the Special Cell of Delhi Police, for his non-appearance before it.

“The court cancelled the NBW after he (Chandra) appeared before it today,” Special Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam said.

Special Judge G A Sanap also took Lashkar-e-Taiba operative and a key plotter of the 26/11 attack, Sayed Zabiuddin Ansari alias Abu Jundal’s Pakistani passport, national ID card and another green-coloured card into the court’s custody from the staff of the Patiala House court in New Delhi.

The documents issued by the government of Pakistan had the name of Riyasat Ali Khusi Mohammed against Jundal’s photograph.

Meanwhile, Pankaj Bharti, a Patiala House court staff, informed the city court that certain documents related to the case were with the Delhi High Court and that he needed to apply there for copies.

Judge Sanap directed him to apply to the high court and get the documents by Monday.

“From Monday, I will start a day-to-day trial in the case. By Friday, you give me the schedule (of hearing),” he told the investigating officer.

Meanwhile, Jundal told the court that before it examined Chandra, he needed certain documents from Delhi. Chandra was the one who had arrested Jundal.

Last month, the Delhi Police ACP was summoned by the

court for recording his evidence in the case.

A native of Beed district in Maharashtra, Jundal was interrogated after he was brought here from Delhi, where he was arrested following his deportation from Saudi Arabia in June, 2012.

The chargesheet submitted against him contains the details of Jundal’s training in Pakistan, preparations ahead of 26/11, the LeT hierarchy, the precise role played by those involved in the terror attack etc.

According to Jundal’s confession, LeT training camps enjoyed the full support of the locals, federal police and paramilitary organisations in Pakistan.

As per the chargesheet, after fleeing Maharashtra, Jundal entered Bangladesh in May 2006, where he was received by an ISI agent. He then used a boarding pass issued against a fictitious name to take a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight to Pakistan.

Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley was in 2016 examined as a witness in the case. He had deposed through a video link from the US.

The Mumbai terror attacks of November 26, 2008 had left 166 people dead and many more injured.

The prime accused in the case, Mohammed Ajmal Amir Kasab, a Pakistani national, was caught alive by the police. He was subsequently tried in a court here and executed.