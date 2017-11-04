26-year-old woman injured in another stone pelting incident on Mumbai local

Mumbai: In yet another incident of stone pelting on a Mumbai local train, a 26-year-old woman travelling on a train was injured after a stone hit her on Thursday. The Government Railway Police (GRP) officials of Andheri have formed teams including Railway Protection Force (RPF) and city police to trace the accused.

The woman was identified as Shrestha Singh, a resident of Virar on the western line. “Singh had boarded a Virar-bound local train from Santacruz station at around 9pm. She had occupied the second class compartment of the train,” said a railway police official.

The incident took place when the train reached Jogeshwari station at 9.15pm. “A stone came from above the nine feet compound wall that there on the stretch between Andheri to Jogeshwari. It flew towards the ladies coach where Singh was standing,” said the official.

The other woman commuters helped her alight from the train as she was feeling giddy. “The on-duty Railway Protection Force (RPF) official present at Jogeshwari station spotted Singh feeling uneasy and immediately took her to the Trauma Care Municipal Hospital at Jogeshwari. She was provided with first aid at the hospital after which she left for her home,” added the official.

The officials said the woman refused to register a complaint. The RPF of Andheri, who began tracing the accused, said there were no miscreants or drug addicts at either Andheri or Jogeshwari stations. “There was no case registered in the case as the woman refused to divulge the details of the incident. We will continue our night patrolling along the stretch between Andheri to Jogeshwari to find out whether any miscreants were involved in the stone pelting incident,” said the official.

There were no stone pelting incidents reported on the western line in the last three months. On October 28, a 61-year-old woman survived with grievous injuries on her forehead after she was hit by a stone while travelling on a footboard on Monday night. The incident took place between Chembur and Mankhurd station on the harbour line.