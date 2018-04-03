25-year-old woman from Mumbai lives after 80-ft fall in Matheran pit, husband’s role under lens

Mumbai: A 25-year-old Mumbaikar, Vijaya Pawar, had providential escape on Monday afternoon. On a stroll with her husband, Vijaya slipped, plunging into the dense 800-metre deep ravine near Jummapatti, Matheran.

As luck would have it, she got stuck in the foliage almost 80 feet below. According to Nerul Police, they received a call on Monday at 2:15 pm from a local resident, stating that they had seen a woman stuck in the foliage and she seemed to be alive. “We immediately sought the help of the Matheran Mitra Rescue rappelling team and with the help of adivasis the lady was safely extricated. She has been admitted at the district government hospital of Karjat and her condition is said to be stable,” said Police Sub Inspector (PSI) Shivaji Dhawale of Nerul Police station.

The police officer added, “The lady has not filed any complaint. However, we are investigating whether she had been pushed by her husband. It is a mystery why her husband did not lodge any complaint when she fell, more so since it was accidental.” Vijaya had come to Matheran for a short stay with husband Suresh and six-year-old son. The police said she is also six months pregnant. This was, incidentally, Vijaya’s second marriage. She has three kids from her first husband. Her second husband works as a driver for a private company and had come to Matheran along with their six year old child.