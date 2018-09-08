25-year-old held for killing sister’s lover in Ambernath

Ambernath: A 25 -year-old man has been arrested for killing the lover of his sister in Ambernath, on Thursday. Interestingly, after killing the man, the accused on September 2, brought the deceased to a hospital saying he was found unconscious. However during the probe, police found the deceased had a love affair with the sister of the accused and was unhappy over it. During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime.

The arrested accused has been identified as Rahul Namdev, a resident of Barkupada area in Ambernath. The deceased, Babbu Bagdi (23), also a resident of the same area. Police said Bagdi had love affair with Rahul’s younger sister and both wanted to marry. However, Rahul was unhappy with his sister’s relationship with Bagdi and warned him to keep away from her sister.

When Bagdi refuse to break-up, Rahul took Bagdi to an isolated place On September 2 and beat him to death. To avoid suspicion, he took the body to the Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar claiming he found Bagdi unconscious. The post mortem revealed that Bagdi was beaten to death and had internal injuries. The police registered a murder case against unidentified person and began probe. They finally arrested the accused on Thursday.