23-year-old man held for raping and killing minor girl in Pune

Mumbai: Pune police arrested a 23-year-old man on Tuesday for abducting, raping and murdering a minor girl in the wee hours of Sunday. The police told the Free Press Journal that the accused Ajay alias Bablu Rameshwar Chaure, a daily wage labourer, has confessed to his crime.

The officer said that one of the doors to the girl’s house was open which allowed Ajay to enter and kidnap the minor. “We arrested Ajay on Tuesday. The accused is known to the victim’s mother. He was under the influence of alcohol. Probably, Ajay entered the house in search of the victim’s mother. There were corroborative evidences that helped us trace the accused. He has been booked under murder, kidnapping and rape sections of the Indian Penal Code and under relevant provisions of POCSO Act. Further investigations are underway,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pravin Munde told FPJ.

The two-year-old girl was sleeping with her parents and one of her relatives at home on Saturday. On the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, the victim’s mother learnt that her toddler is not at home. A missing and kidnapping case was registered at Sinhgad Road Police Station in Pune.

The police searched the huge farmland and bushes around victim’s house for the whole night. The missing girl was found murdered in the bush. She was sent to one government-run hospital where the doctor’s opined that she was sexually assaulted. The victim’s mother sells packed vegetables and her father works in a hotel in Pune.