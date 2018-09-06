23-year-old auto-rickshaw driver held for killing sister’s lover in Thane

Thane (Maha): A 23-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was arrested Thursday here in Maharashtra for allegedly killing a man who was in love with the former’s sister, police said. The accused, Rahul Namdeo, had Sunday informed the Shivaji Nagar police in Ambernath that he saw a man lying injured near a temple in the town, Thane police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar said.

On finding the man dead, the police had initially registered a case of accidental death. However, the police got suspicious about circumstances of the death of the man, identified as Babbu Bagdi (25), and launched a probe during which it came to light that Namdeo knew the deceased, Narkar said. Bagdi was apparently in love with the 21-year-old sister of Namdeo and the latter was against the relationship. The accused had even reprimanded Bagdi over it, she said.

On Sunday, Namdeo took the victim to an isolated spot where he allegedly beat him to death and then posed as if he had accidentally seen the deceased lying there, Narkar said. Based on the investigation, the police arrested the accused and registered offences against him under IPC sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) and 177 (furnishing false information), she added.