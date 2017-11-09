21-year-old found hanging in burning house in Thane

Thane: A house was gutted and a 21-year-old man was found hanging in the house at Kharegaon near Parsik Nagar. The fire brigade had received a call about a fire in the building. When they reached the spot and started rescue operations, they found Ajinkya Nikalje was found hanging in the house. He must have committed suicide before setting the house ablaze, assumes police.

“Around 8 in the morning we saw the smoke and tried to extinguish the fire. Ajinkya had already committed suicide inside and has written something on the wall. His family is not available here, even he used to be in Pune. But why he committed suicide is not known,” said Ulhas Wagh, a neighbour.

The neighbours also said that Ajinkya failed several times in his exams and may this forced him to take the extreme step. First he created a short circuit that caused the fire and he hanged himself. The formula he used for suicide has raised the many questions and his relatives are suspecting a foul play.

The Kalwa police have registered the case of suicide and the investigation is on. The fire brigade took 1 hour to calm down the fire. In another incident, four members of a family were seriously injured when a gas cylinder caught fire and exploded in Thane’s Patilwadi on Wednesday.

There was a leakage on the pipe of the gas cylinder which lead to the blast in the Radhabai chawl of Thane. Because of impact of the blast, the house wall collapsed. The injured as identified as Dagadu Jadhav(60), Darshana Jadhav (50), Priti Jadhav (18), Dipti Jadhav (29). All of the injured are admitted in civil hospital, Thane. The blast was so powerful that there were cracks in the nearby houses.