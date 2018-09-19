2019 Lok Sabha, Assembly polls: After CM, another minister claims Sena alliance with BJP

Mumbai: After Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ statement about the need for an alliance with the Shiv Sena, another senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister, who is close to Union minister Nitin Gadkari, claimed his party would ally with the Sena on its own terms in the Lok Sabha. He, however, further claimed there would be no alliance between the two parties in the state assembly poll.

Speaking to select media on Tuesday, the minister said, “The Sena too wants an alliance with the BJP for the Lok Sabha poll. We will have it but on our own conditions and we will not accept the Sena’s non-practical demands.” Sena leaders close to Matoshree had earlier claimed they wanted power in the state. “The chief minister of the state after the 2019 assembly poll must be from the Sena. The BJP has to share 50 per cent seats of the total 288, irrespective of sitting legislators of both the Sena and the BJP and the alliance should be announced for both LS and assembly polls at the same time. These will be the conditions if the BJP wants to ally with the Sena,” the Sena leader had told The Free Press Journal earlier. The leader had also claimed that they had conveyed their message to the BJP leadership.

Reacting to the conditions spelled out by the Sena, the BJP minister said, “The Sena will come with us for the LS poll. Seat-sharing and other issues will not be a major hurdle in negotiations. Members of Parliament (MPs) of the Sena too are keen on an alliance with the BJP, as they feel without the support of the BJP, they cannot win.” “We will have the power to pressurise the Sena for alliance. But I do not think they will ally with the BJP in the assembly poll. We will not agree to the Sena’s demand of finalising seat-sharing,” the BJP minister said.